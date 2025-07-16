Number of ethnic Russians in Russia is rapidly decreasing, - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia is hiding demographic statistics because it no longer correlates with propaganda slogans about a "great nation."

This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, since July of this year, the Russian authorities have stopped publishing key demographic indicators, including population, number of births, deaths, marriages and divorces.

Thus, in 2024, 1.222 million children were born in Russia, the lowest number since 1999. In the first quarter of 2025, only 293-294 thousand children were born, which is 2.4% less than in the same period in 2024 and the lowest figure in 200 years. Moreover, mortality exceeds the birth rate: In 2024, the natural population decline amounted to 596.2 thousand people, which is 20.4% more than in 2023.

"Among the main causes of the demographic crisis are emigration (from 800 thousand to 950 thousand people left Russia since February 24, 2022), an increase in mortality and a decrease in the number of births. In addition, the demographic statistics of the Russian Federation do not reflect the losses in the war against Ukraine," the intelligence added.

According to the FISU, the Russian authorities are losing not just soldiers, but also demographic resources: the number of ethnic Russians, whom the Kremlin considers to be the regime's support, is rapidly declining.