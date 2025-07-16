ENG
Occupiers are building ROC churches in Zaporizhzhia’s TOT, - National Resistance Center

Russian Federation is building a network of the Russian Orthodox Church in Zaporizhzhia TOT for propaganda

Russian occupiers have intensified the use of the church as a propaganda tool in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by the  National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, a new phase of ideological pressure is unfolding in the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region - the construction of churches of the so-called "Berdiansk Diocese" of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The construction is coordinated by Russian Ivan Dmitriev and local collaborator Yevhen Balitsky.

"The Kremlin church is a part of the 'Russian world' that serves war, not faith. It is directly funded by the Russian government and serves as a religious wrapper for colonialism," the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

