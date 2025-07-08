Drones attacked occupied Starobilsk, Svatove and Bilovodsk in Luhansk region. PHOTOS

On the morning of July 8, drones attacked the centers of Starobilsk, Svatove and Bilovodsk in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Siverskodonetsk District Military Administration Roman Vlasenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Arrivals are reported in Starobilsk and Svatove. Pasichnyk is whining about Belovodsk as well," Vlasenko wrote, referring to Leonid Pasichnyk, the "head of the occupation administration" of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

According to the latter, the building of the occupiers' tax inspection was damaged in Svatove, and administrative buildings and a store in Starobilsk.

Preliminary, 1 person was injured in Bilovodsk.

At the same time, some Ukrainian military channels report that the target of the attack was the headquarters of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.