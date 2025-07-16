Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland agreed to launch Forum of Historians - Sybiha

Within the framework of the Lublin Triangle, Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland have agreed to launch a Forum of Historians.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha at a press conference following the ministerial meeting of the Lublin Triangle, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Forum will become a platform for joint research and dialogue on important and complex topics of our common history.



"We must seek understanding, solve problematic issues and thus deprive Moscow of the slightest opportunity to undermine our unity," Sybiga said.

As a reminder, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle (Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania) took place in Lublin on July 16. The meeting was dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the creation of this format by the heads of diplomacy of the three countries.

