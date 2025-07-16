Ministers of Lublin Triangle countries supported idea of meeting of three presidents in Kyiv

On Wednesday, July 16, the Foreign Ministers of the Lublin Triangle met in Lublin, Poland. The meeting was held on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the creation of the Lublin Triangle format and to discuss further cooperation.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland - Andrii Sybiha, Kęstutis Budrys, and Radoslaw Sikorski - expressed their readiness to facilitate the next meeting of the presidents of the three countries in Kyiv. The parties also agreed to hold another meeting of foreign ministers by the end of 2025 in Lithuania.

The ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the areas of common historical heritage and historical memory.

In addition, the diplomats supported the need for further action to combat hybrid threats, in particular in the areas of cybersecurity, energy security and countering Russia's use of energy as an instrument of geopolitical pressure and blackmail, as well as in addressing the problem of the Russian "shadow fleet."

The three foreign ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership, recognized Ukraine's reforms and stated that they viewed EU enlargement based on merit as a geostrategic investment in Europe's peace, security, stability and prosperity.

Ministers also reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine on its path to NATO membership as an integral part of the continent's security architecture.

In addition, the diplomats emphasized the importance of maintaining political, military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and reaffirmed their readiness to participate in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Among other things, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland welcomed the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.