Russians launch missile strike on Shostka community in Sumy region: private houses damaged
On the evening of July 16, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the outskirts of the Shostka community.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
"Around 5:25 PM, the enemy carried out a missile strike on the outskirts of the Shostka community. There were two hits. Private houses and a car were damaged," he wrote.
Preliminarily, there are no casualties. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
