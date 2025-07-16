Three injured in Russian drone attacks on Kupiansk
On July 16, three people were injured as a result of Russian FPV drone attacks on Kupiansk.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
Around 8:00 a.m., an enemy FPV drone hit an emergency medical vehicle. The vehicle was damaged. Two medics — men aged 53 and 59 — were injured. They refused hospitalization.
At approximately 1:25 p.m., another FPV drone attacked the city: a house was damaged. A 53-year-old man sustained a blast injury.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password