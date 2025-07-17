Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,038,650 people (+1,190 per day), 11,029 tanks, 30,438 artillery systems, 22,996 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,038,650 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.07.25 are approximately
- personnel - about 1038650 (+1190) people
- tanks - 11029 (+4) units
- armored combat vehicles - 22996 (+1) units
- artillery systems - 30438 (+43) units
- MLRS - 1440 (+0) units
- air defense systems - 1197 (+1) units
- airplanes - 421 (+0) units
- helicopters - 340 (+0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 46414 (+250)
- cruise missiles - 3491 (+0)
- ships / boats - 28 (+0)
- submarines - 1 (+0)
- motor vehicles and tankers - 55383 (+154)
- special equipment - 3932 (+0)
