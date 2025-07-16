ENG
Our defenders struck enemy infantry with combined mortar and drone attack. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade destroyed a group of Russian invaders moving through a field toward the forest, delivering a combined strike with mortars and drones.

This was reported on the Iron Brigade's website, Censor.NET reports. The result of successful combat operations was captured on video.

Russian Army (9637) liquidation (2596) Kharkivska region (809)
