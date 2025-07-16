980 2
Our defenders struck enemy infantry with combined mortar and drone attack. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade destroyed a group of Russian invaders moving through a field toward the forest, delivering a combined strike with mortars and drones.
This was reported on the Iron Brigade's website, Censor.NET reports. The result of successful combat operations was captured on video.
