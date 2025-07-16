ENG
Defense Forces strike enemy positions and shelters, destroy field ammunition depot. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, border guard drone pilots struck enemy positions and shelters, destroying a field ammunition depot.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.

