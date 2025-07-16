4 270 19
92nd SAB fighters captured Russian invader after soldier asked him for cigarette. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko approached the Russians and simply took them prisoner.
The material was published on the Telegram channel of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, Censor.NET reports.
As the prisoner recounts, they simply saw a Ukrainian soldier approach them. They exchanged a few words and shared a cigarette. After that, our soldier returned with a comrade, and they generously replenished the prisoner exchange pool with occupiers.
"We woke up in the morning, saw a Ukrainian approaching. We came out and greeted him. He asked for a cigarette and left. Then they came back together, we discussed everything and went with them," the prisoner said.
