Missile from Russian Buk air defence system "jumps" through forest after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 14th Separate Regiment of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Complex destroyed a Russian Buk missile system.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"On the border of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, operators of the 2nd Battalion of the 14th Separate Regiment of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Forces, using means operating at operational and tactical depth, destroyed a Buk missile system of the Russian occupation forces. A precise hit on the system caused the missiles to detonate and destroy it completely. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the aerial reconnaissance of the 74th Airborne Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

