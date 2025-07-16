ENG
Russian "two-hundreds" lie in black bags at edge of forest. VIDEO

A video recording was published online showing two occupiers starting the engine of a walk-behind tractor against the background of the bodies of the killed Russians lying on the edge of the forest.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows that some of the bodies are already packed in black bags. In total, there are about a dozen bodies in the frame.

