Kellogg highly praised Ukrainian UAV technologies

Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg, who is on a week-long visit to Ukraine, visited one of the defense companies that produces drones.

According to Censor.NET, Kellogg wrote about this in X.

"I saw with my own eyes how Ukrainian drones are manufactured and developed. Incredible innovations, especially in the field of drones. They are leading the way in this new era/type of warfare. Their speed of innovation and ability to adapt is impressive. Our defense industry needs to take this into account and adapt," the post says.

See more: Kellogg visits National Guard training sites: Ukrainian defenders’ experience valuable for other armies. PHOTOS