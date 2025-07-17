ENG
News Kellogg’s visit to Kyiv
Kellogg highly praised Ukrainian UAV technologies

Keith Kellogg visited one of the defense enterprises

Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg, who is on a week-long visit to Ukraine, visited one of the defense companies that produces drones.

According to Censor.NET, Kellogg wrote about this in X.

"I saw with my own eyes how Ukrainian drones are manufactured and developed. Incredible innovations, especially in the field of drones. They are leading the way in this new era/type of warfare. Their speed of innovation and ability to adapt is impressive. Our defense industry needs to take this into account and adapt," the post says.

