2 112 18
Kellogg highly praised Ukrainian UAV technologies
Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg, who is on a week-long visit to Ukraine, visited one of the defense companies that produces drones.
According to Censor.NET, Kellogg wrote about this in X.
"I saw with my own eyes how Ukrainian drones are manufactured and developed. Incredible innovations, especially in the field of drones. They are leading the way in this new era/type of warfare. Their speed of innovation and ability to adapt is impressive. Our defense industry needs to take this into account and adapt," the post says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password