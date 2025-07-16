Kellogg visits National Guard training sites: Ukrainian defenders’ experience valuable for other armies. PHOTOS

As part of his visit to Ukraine, U.S. President’s Special Envoy, General Keith Kellogg, together with the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, visited the training facilities of the National Guard of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

Kellogg was acquainted with the training of Ukrainian guardsmen, their equipment, and the modern technologies used on the battlefield.

Pivnenko presented to Kellogg the training of guardsmen in key areas and demonstrated examples of armored vehicles, weapons, as well as ground robotic complexes and UAVs used at the front.

The American delegation inspected simulators and training devices that allow soldiers to gain practical skills in driving tanks and armored vehicles, as well as training mechanics-drivers, gunners, and crew commanders.

General Kellogg was presented with various samples of combat armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, a self-propelled anti-aircraft system, and mortars, which provide mobility, personnel protection, infantry fire support, and air defense.

"Kellogg noted that it was an honor for him to be in Ukraine and personally see how Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate courage and high-level training. He emphasized that the better prepared the units are, the more effective they are in combat. The U.S. representative also stressed that the experience of Ukrainian defenders is already valuable for the armies of other countries today," the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service stated.

