Kellogg visits memorial to children killed in Kyiv: "Killings must stop". PHOTOS

During his visit to Kyiv on 16 July, US President Donald Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg visited a memorial dedicated to the dead children who became victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"People honour the memory of the dead not with flowers, but with soft toys. The killing of innocent civilians, especially children, must stop," Kellogg wrote.

He also added that Donald Trump "has been clear: the killing must stop".

