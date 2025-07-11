New York Post published photo of one-year-old Ukrainian boy killed by Russians on its cover
New York Post, which is called "Trump's favourite newspaper", has published a photo of a Ukrainian boy killed by Russian troops.
The media outlet reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Today's cover: A Ukrainian toddler was blown up by a Russian drone in a targeted attack while playing in the street. Moscow is turning Kherson into a 'human safari zone'," the statement reads.
As a reminder, on 9 July 2025, Russian troops once again attacked Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the Russian attack, a one-year-old boy died in the village of Pravdyne in the Bilozerka community.
