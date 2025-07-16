Sybiha on Kellogg’s visit to Kyiv: "air shield" over Ukraine, weapons and forcing Russia to peace were discussed

The visit of US Presidential Special Representative Keith Kellogg to Kyiv was a continuation of contacts between the United States and Ukraine at the highest level.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a press conference following the meeting of the Lublin Triangle.

According to the minister, during the meetings with Kellogg, the Ukrainian side discussed the creation of an integral "air shield" over Ukraine, the purchase and expansion of weapons production, as well as joint actions to force Russia to peace.

"The focus was, of course, on security and what we can do together to force Russia to peace," Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister said that the U.S. Special Representative had the opportunity to hear the Ukrainian military's assessment of the real situation on the battlefield.

"Ukraine is not losing, Russia is not winning - it is very important to understand this, and the general was given relevant briefings," the minister said.

In addition, Sybiha said that the Ukrainian side also spoke about the need to create an "air shield" over Ukraine.

"We already have many elements, but we don't have a complete shield yet. This is what was discussed with President Zelenskyy. We discussed the primary needs of the Ukrainian army and, of course, the Ukrainian defense industry, our capabilities, what we need to maximize. We need to reach parity with Russia, we need to outpace Russia in the production of weapons that will give us an advantage on the battlefield," the minister said.