Senator Graham plans to discuss sanctions against Russia with Trump
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham plans to talk to U.S. President Donald Trump about a bill to impose tough sanctions on Russia and its partners.
According to Censor.NET, Graham said this in a commentary to Semafor.
"The argument in favor of the bill is that it will receive an overwhelming number of bipartisan votes. It will have flexibility politically. And it will be stronger legally," Graham said.
Senator Kevin Kramer shares the same opinion. Meanwhile, another author of the bill, Richard Blumenthal, said that the president had demonstrated "a powerful sign of unity with Congress."
