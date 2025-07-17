Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk direction, enemy is trying to develop offensive using numerical superiority - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Yesterday, on July 16, Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the South Slobozhansky, Kupyansky, Lymansky, Seversky, Toretsky, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

Combat actions

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Vovchansk and conducted a reconnaissance mission in the direction of Kudiyivka. He was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked near Kolodyazne, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove. The attacks were repelled.

In the Lyman sector, occupants' assault groups unsuccessfully tried to attack our fortifications near Novoyehorivka, Serednye, Shandryholove, Kolodyazy, Yampolivka, Torske, and in the Serebryanka forestry.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the invaders' attacks on our positions near Serebryanka and Vyimka, and in the Kramatorsk sector, near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Nelipivka and in the urban area of Toretsk. In the area of Oleksandro-Kalynove, the occupants used four motorcycles to deliver assault groups, which were destroyed as a result of fire from our units.

In the Pokrovsk sector, enemy attacks were concentrated in the areas of Poltavka, Mykolaivka, and Volodymyrivka. The enemy also attacked our units near Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, and Lysivka. At the same time, the occupants tried to advance towards Udachne, Muravka, and Dachne. Heavy fighting continues, and the enemy is trying to develop the offensive by using their numerical superiority.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian invaders tried to force our defenders out of their positions near Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Komyshuvakha, Temyrivka, Myrne, Piddubne, and Voskresenka in the Donetsk region. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent a deterioration in the tactical situation.

Enemy losses

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" for 16.07.2025 are as follows:

personnel - 879;

tanks - 3;

armored combat vehicles - 1;

guns and mortars - 30;

motor vehicles - 93;

special equipment - 47;

electronic warfare equipment - 1;

UAV control points - 25;

shelters - 148;

ammunition depots - 6;

fuel and lubricants warehouses - 2.

