In south, situation remains unchanged, enemy is actively using aviation - Defense Forces

Over the past day, our troops destroyed the enemy's Pantsyr-S2 anti-aircraft missile system and radar stations, including Kupol and Rosa. The invader continues to use artillery and does not stop air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and on nearby settlements along the entire front line.

Shelling of military and civilians

Enemy forces carried out four air strikes, most of them in the Zaporizhzhia region, using 8 KABs and more than six dozen NARs. Civilians, critical and social infrastructure were hit.

Occupants did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaypillia, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske sectors yesterday.

Over 200 hostile attacks on both civilian infrastructure and positions of our defenders were registered yesterday, using almost 900 rounds of ammunition.

Three people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression. Residential areas of the region's settlements were also hit, including 10 private houses. The occupants also vandalized private cars.

Enemy terrorization of civilians with FPV drones continues. Over the past day, the occupiers carried out more than 300 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications, including Lancet barrage drones, and made 220 UAV drops, using 199 rounds of ammunition.

Civilians in frontline settlements in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrov, and Zaporizhzhia regions again suffered from FPV strikes.

The enemy attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and UAVs. Five people were injured. A private house, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged.

Enemy troops continue to fire at civilian homes and frontline areas with various types of artillery and MLRS. The enemy again fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv district and the coastline of the city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

Enemy losses over the last day

Over the past day, air defense units destroyed 6 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs in the operational area of the "South" military grouping. The Ukrainian Defense Forces in the South continue to hit the enemy's locations, firing positions, and rear.

Over the past day, the enemy lost:

59 occupants;

Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile system;

4 artillery systems

2 radar stations (radar) "Rosa";

1 radar station "Kupol";

25 vehicles;

7 reconnaissance UAVs "Supercam", "Zala", and "Orlan-10";

4 motorcycles;

3 means of electronic warfare;

1 video surveillance camera "Murom-M";

1 generator;

4 communication antennas.

Destroyed:

35 shelters/bunkers;

1 observation point;

1 field fuel and lubricant depot;

2 field ammunition storage points;

5 places to store property.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk direction, enemy is trying to develop offensive using numerical superiority - OSGT "Khortytsia"