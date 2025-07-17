Russia uses small boats to defend bases in Black Sea - Navy
Russia is forced to defend its Black Sea bases with small boats because of the risk of being hit by larger ships.
This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, Russians use boats such as Raptor, Grachonok, and Mongoose to defend Sevastopol, as they cannot launch large ships for an external raid due to both a lack of combat units and high danger.
In addition, the same small boats are used for logistical support of the units, particularly in remote areas where access is possible only by sea.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password