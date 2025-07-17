Russia uses small boats to defend bases in Black Sea - Navy

Russia is forced to defend its Black Sea bases with small boats because of the risk of being hit by larger ships.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russians use boats such as Raptor, Grachonok, and Mongoose to defend Sevastopol, as they cannot launch large ships for an external raid due to both a lack of combat units and high danger.

In addition, the same small boats are used for logistical support of the units, particularly in remote areas where access is possible only by sea.

