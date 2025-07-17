Russia is trying to bring pontoons across Oskil to storm Kupiansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

The Russians are trying to create pontoon crossings across the Oskil River to move armored vehicles and expand the bridgehead for the storming of Kupyansk.

This was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the situation is particularly tense in the area of Dvorichna. The enemy is trying to attack the city from the north - along the right bank of the Oskil. To do so, they need to set up pontoons that can withstand armored vehicles.

However, the defense forces are controlling the situation: Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance detects the approach of vehicles for crossing, after which they open fire. At the moment, the enemy has no working crossings across the river, the spokesman emphasized.

