ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11310 visitors online
News Attempts by the occupiers to cross the Oskil River Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
1 232 6

Russia is trying to bring pontoons across Oskil to storm Kupiansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

Situation in Kupiansk as of July 14Situation in Kupiansk as of July 14

The Russians are trying to create pontoon crossings across the Oskil River to move armored vehicles and expand the bridgehead for the storming of Kupyansk.

This was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the situation is particularly tense in the area of Dvorichna. The enemy is trying to attack the city from the north - along the right bank of the Oskil. To do so, they need to set up pontoons that can withstand armored vehicles.

However, the defense forces are controlling the situation: Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance detects the approach of vehicles for crossing, after which they open fire. At the moment, the enemy has no working crossings across the river, the spokesman emphasized.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: enemy targeted an ambulance, five people were injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kharkivska region (816) Kup’yanskyy district (224) Kup’yansk (440) OTG Kharkiv (35)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 