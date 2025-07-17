Ministry of Defense has canceled requirements for use of UAVs that were irrelevant during war

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved amendments to the key four orders on the use of drones, abolishing requirements that were not relevant during the war. A number of their provisions no longer apply during martial law and within three months of its termination.

Requirements for flights and maintenance of drones have been simplified

In particular, the rules for flying unmanned aircraft systems of the state aviation of Ukraine will not apply to single-use UAVs of all types and classes, as well as Class I UAVs of the "micro" (tactical, weighing up to 2 kg, such as Mavic 3) and "mini" categories (tactical battlefield, weighing up to 15 kg, such as DJI Matrice 300). Most types of UAVs are not subject to mandatory entry into the register of state aircraft.

Personnel requirements have been simplified

According to the amendments, personnel operating Class I drones do not need to undergo a mandatory flight medical examination to determine their fitness for flight. Authorization to operate UAVs is granted by order of the unit commander. The rules for medical support of state aviation flights do not apply to the crews of Class I UAVs.

"The frontline conditions are changing rapidly, and we are working to ensure that the military has more freedom to use modern technologies. Regulation should not unnecessarily burden them or create bureaucratic obstacles," said Deputy Minister of Defense Valeriy Churkin.

The update was prepared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Change Support Office in cooperation with the Main Directorate of State Aviation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Compliance with the realities of modern warfare

"The regulations were brought in line with the realities of modern warfare. The orders adopted before the full-scale invasion contained rules that could not be fulfilled due to the high intensity of hostilities, the large number of different types of UAVs, and the rapid change in the technologies of their use. Some of them not only did not correspond to reality, but were also dangerous. For example, there was a requirement to place contact details of operators on drones," explains Yulia Marushevska, Head of the MOD's Change Office.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Defense took these measures in response to requests from the military, which indicated the need to abolish outdated rules, in particular through the deregulation portal of the Ministry of Defense.