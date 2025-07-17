Russians have almost completely destroyed Kupiansk. There are 1260 people left in city, - CMA Besedin

95% of Kupiansk has been destroyed or damaged by Russian shelling. There is no water supply in the city after a bomb hit the water supply system.

According to Censor.NET, the head of Kupiansk CMA, Andrii Besedin, reported this on the air of "We- Ukraine" TV programme.

"We maintain power supply where it is possible to do so; there is gas supply. Unfortunately, the water supply system was damaged by the shelling and today it needs to be repaired using heavy specialised equipment. It is impossible to do this, so we are waiting for a safer time when it will be possible to do this, and we will quickly fix everything and normalise the water supply. Today, the city of Kupiansk is without water, but again, it is impossible to carry out restoration work not only on water supply, but also on electricity and gas supply. Because FPV, fibre-optic drones are actually on the lookout on the roadsides, on the roofs of houses - any car that appears on the road immediately becomes an enemy target," he said.

Besedin added that when Russians cannot occupy the desired part of the territory, they simply destroy it. The enemy is targeting energy, gas, utilities, ambulances, the State Emergency Service, police and ordinary people.

Despite all this, there are still 1260 people in Kupiansk, with a total of more than 2200 residents in the community.

