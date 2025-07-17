New categories for deferments to be added in Reserve+ – Ministry of Defense

At the end of July, beginning of August, new deferments will appear in the "Reserve+" app for educators and individuals married to a person with a disability.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

The following groups will be eligible for deferments:

Scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and teaching staff of higher and vocational education — if their data is available in the Unified State Electronic Education Database.

Citizens who have a spouse with a first or second group disability, if the status is confirmed by data from the Ministry of Social Policy, Pension Fund, and State Civil Registry.

Additionally, Chernohorenko added that families raising a child with a disability will also be able to receive deferments in "Reserve+".

"I understand how important it is now to be able to apply for deferment online, without unnecessary queues and without being tied to TCR. That’s why we are working to expand the service as soon as possible to other categories," she added.

