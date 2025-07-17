Russia intensifies forced mobilization recruitment campaign in occupied territories – NRC
There is an increase in propaganda encouraging enlistment contracts with the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), according to Censor.NET.
According to the NRС, Russian military commissariats promise that "contract soldiers" will not be sent to the front lines. However, this information is false — recruited Ukrainians are being deployed to the most dangerous sectors of the front.
It is also reported that the Kremlin uses Ukrainian citizens as "cannon fodder," regardless of their citizenship or will, simply to replenish losses among the personnel of the Russian army.
