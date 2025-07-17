Russian Colonel Lederer charged in absentia for ordering Iskander strike on Odesa – SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified and announced in absentia suspicion against Russian Armed Forces Colonel Yevheniy Lederer, who gave the order for the missile attack on Odesa on April 29, 2024.

This was reported by the SSU press center, cited by Censor.NET.

As a result of the strike by the Iskander-M missile system equipped with cluster munitions, eight civilians were killed, including a child, and 23 others were injured. The occupiers targeted a recreational area of the city.

The missile was launched from the temporarily occupied village of Novoselivske in Crimea. The SSU classifies Lederer’s actions as a war crime committed by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigative actions are ongoing, and the perpetrator is planned to be held accountable.

See more: Two people injured in Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region – RMA. PHOTOS