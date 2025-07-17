ENG
Two people injured in Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region – RMA. PHOTOS

On 17 July, 2 people were injured as a result of Russian strikes in the Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that in Kryvyi Rih, according to updated information, administrative buildings, a museum, a shop and a private house were damaged in the morning UAV attack.

"Nikopol district suffered from attacks by FPV drones and artillery. The enemy hit the district centre, Pokrov and Marhanets communities," the head of the administration wrote.

Consequences of shelling in the Nikopol region

An 85-year-old woman was injured. She will recover at home. Two private houses were damaged. A fire broke out in one of them. Dry grass also caught fire. Rescuers have brought the fire under control.

In the Novopavlivka and Velykomykhailivka communities of Synelnykove district, the aggressor struck with cluster artillery shells. A 53-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. The extent of the damage caused by the enemy is being clarified.

Rescuers are clearing up the aftermath of shelling in the Nikopol region

