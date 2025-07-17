Occupiers hit firefighters with drone during fire response in Nikopol: 3 SES workers and 2 civilians injured. PHOTOS
On Monday, 16 July, three rescuers and two civilians were injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of an enemy drone strike.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"In the evening, as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike on the city of Nikopol, a cargo truck caught fire. During the response to the attack, the enemy struck the rescuers again using a drone," the report states.
As a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers, three employees of the State Emergency Service were injured and hospitalised.
Two civilians, a man and a woman, were also injured.
The fire was reportedly extinguished on an area of 6 square metres.
