Zelenskyy announces diplomatic corps reshuffle on July 21

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian diplomatic corps will be reshuffled on Monday, July 21.

He made this statement on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The changes are being prepared jointly with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. According to the president, this is part of a broader process of reforming the security sector and public administration.

Additionally, Zelenskyy said that the agenda has already been set for the next two meetings of the National Security and Defense Council.

The president also urged the newly appointed government officials to immediately begin implementing the assigned tasks.

Read more: Trump has power to bring Putin to his knees. He must feel it – Zelenskyy