Russian FPV drone kills two residents of Pokrovsk

Two people were killed as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack on Pokrovsk on July 17.

This was reported by Anastasiya Miedviedieva, spokesperson for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrainska Pravda.

"At 4:30 P.M., Russian forces struck Pokrovsk using an FPV drone, killing two civilians. A 70-year-old pensioner also sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and blast injuries," the spokesperson said.

She added that on the morning of July 17, the occupiers also shelled Myrnohrad with artillery. As a result of that enemy attack, a 63-year-old man was injured on the street. The victim was diagnosed with blast injuries and a fracture. He received qualified medical care.

Read more: Russian attack on Chernivtsi on July 12: death toll rises to three