Russian attack on Chernivtsi on July 12: death toll rises to three

The death toll from the Russian strike on Chernivtsi on July 12 has risen to three.

This was reported by Ruslan Zapariuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, as cited by Censor.NET.

A man wounded in the Russian shelling died in the hospital. Medical staff fought for his life for five days.

"Sad news… Unfortunately, we have another casualty from the Russian strike on Chernivtsi on July 12. Vasyl Klypych, 74, a resident of Sniatyn in Ivano-Frankivsk region, died in the hospital today. Our doctors fought for his life for almost five days. However, due to multiple shrapnel wounds, they were unable to save him," the official wrote.

Recall that at dawn on July 12, Russian occupiers attacked Bukovyna with four Shahed drones and a missile. Two people died in the Chernivtsi attack, a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.

The number of injured from the Russian combined strike on Chernivtsi has risen to 26.

On July 13, Chernivtsi declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian shelling.

