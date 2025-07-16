ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10889 visitors online
News Photo Russian attack on Druzhkivka
373 0

Russians strike Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: fire and rescue unit damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of another Russian attack on the town of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, a fire and rescue unit was damaged by an explosive wave.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the ceiling partially collapsed in the office premises, the protective coating on 18 windows was smashed out, and the garage door was deformed.

It is reported that, fortunately, the staff was not injured. Fire and rescue equipment was not damaged.

Read more: Russian drones hit plant of Polish group Barlinek in Vinnytsia, there are casualties - Sikorski

Strike on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region on 16 July

"This is not the first case of targeted shelling of fire and rescue units by the enemy. Despite the constant danger, rescuers of the Donetsk region remain at their posts and continue to perform their duties in good faith!" the SES emphasised.

Strike on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region on 16 July
Strike on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region on 16 July
Strike on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region on 16 July

Author: 

shoot out (14103) Donetska region (4115) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (843) Kramatorskyy district (387) Druzhkivka (26)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 