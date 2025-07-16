Russians strike Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: fire and rescue unit damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of another Russian attack on the town of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, a fire and rescue unit was damaged by an explosive wave.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the ceiling partially collapsed in the office premises, the protective coating on 18 windows was smashed out, and the garage door was deformed.

It is reported that, fortunately, the staff was not injured. Fire and rescue equipment was not damaged.

"This is not the first case of targeted shelling of fire and rescue units by the enemy. Despite the constant danger, rescuers of the Donetsk region remain at their posts and continue to perform their duties in good faith!" the SES emphasised.





