Russian drones hit plant of Polish group Barlinek in Vinnytsia, there are casualties - Sikorski

As a result of today's Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia, a plant of the Polish Barlinek group was damaged, resulting in injuries.

According to Censor.NET, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote about this on the social network X.

"Russian drones have attacked the Barlinek Group plant in Vinnytsia. The head of the plant has just informed me that the strike was deliberate and came from three directions. There are wounded, two of them with severe burns," he said in a statement.

He added that Ukrainian services and the Polish consulate are working at the scene.

Putin's criminal war is approaching our borders," Sikorski emphasized.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: 15 people wounded, including child. Energy infrastructure hit in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Russian troops massively attacked Vinnytsia with attack drones. As a result of the massive enemy shelling, there were several hits on civilian industrial infrastructure. According to the latest reports, 8 people were wounded, two in serious condition