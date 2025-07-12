Combined attack on Chernivtsi: two people killed, 14 wounded (updated)
At dawn on 12 July, the Russian occupiers attacked Volyn with four Shaheds and a rocket.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ruslan Zaparaniuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration.
Another 4 people are seriously wounded. Our doctors are now fighting for their lives. One woman is in a very serious condition," the statement said.
10 people sustained minor injuries. They were treated on the spot.
Several residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings, and cars were damaged in Chernivtsi.
A residential building and a car in the Storozhynets community were damaged by an enemy UAV. There were no casualties or injuries.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of an enemy attack in the city, fires broke out simultaneously at three addresses. All fires were extinguished by rescuers. Administrative buildings, residential buildings, 2 non-functional buildings and cars were damaged.
