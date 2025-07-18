Trump diagnosed with venous insufficiency - White House

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Censor.NET reports.

"I know that many media outlets are speculating about the bruises on the president's arm and swelling on the president's legs. So, in the interest of transparency, the president asked me to share a note with you today with his position on this issue," she said.

She added that in recent weeks, President Trump had noticed "mild swelling in his lower legs". This problem was thoroughly assessed by the White House medical team, and Trump underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular tests.

"Bilateral Doppler ultrasound of the lower extremity veins was performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, especially in those over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," Leavitt said, adding that "no evidence of heart failure, renal failure or systemic disease was found".