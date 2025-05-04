Trump has assured that he will not seek third presidential term: There are many great Republicans

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will not run for president in 2028. The American leader said he was considering supporting a Republican candidate among top officials from his administration.

The US leader said this in an interview with NBC News, Censor.NET reports.

"I will be president for eight years, I will be president for two terms. I've always thought that was very important," the American leader said.

He noted that some top officials in his administration are already "rising stars" in the Republican Party. Trump admitted that he might support the candidacy of one of them during the 2028 election campaign.

Read more: US will continue to support Ukraine, - Trump’s adviser Pastor Burns

"A lot of people are selling the 2028 hat. But that's not what I want. I want to spend four great years and hand it over to someone, ideally a great Republican," the American leader said.

Among the potential candidates for the White House in 2028, Trump named U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He also noted that "there are a lot of great" politicians in the Republican Party.

"It's quite possible. I think he (Vance - ed.) is a fantastic, brilliant guy. Marco is great. There are many great ones," the American leader said.

Earlier, Trump said that he believes it would be very difficult to take the presidency for the third time.