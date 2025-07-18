Trump will act aggressively to ensure his vision of ending war in Ukraine is realised - State Department

US President Donald Trump will aggressively seek to implement his approaches to ending the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I think that the president is the person who will make these decisions, and he continues to be aggressive in his approach to ensure that his vision for ending this conflict is realised," the spokeswoman said.

She also added that President Trump is currently being "quite transparent" about his assessment of the situation and showing patience. But at the same time, she said, the president will adhere to agreements with NATO to provide Ukraine with everything it needs for defence.

