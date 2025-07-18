ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,039,830 people (+1,180 per day), 11,032 tanks, 30,485 artillery systems, 23,005 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1039830 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.07.25 are approximately

  • personnel - about 1039830 (+1180) people
  • tanks - 11032 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 23005 (+9) units
  • artillery systems - 30485 (+47) units
  • MLRS - 1441 (+1) units
  • air defense systems - 1197 (+0) units
  • airplanes - 421 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 340 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 46549 (+135)
  • cruise missiles - 3491 (+0)
  • ships / boats - 28 (+0)
  • submarines - 1 (+0)
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 55494 (+111)
  • special equipment - 3932 (+0)

See more: USF units eliminated 116 occupiers within 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

