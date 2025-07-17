USF units eliminated 116 occupiers within 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 846 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.
In particular
-
196 enemy personnel, including 116 eliminated;
-
45 vehicles and 17 motorcycles;
-
14 artillery systems, 2 armored vehicles, and 2 tanks.
"In addition, 30 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (types ‘copter’ and ‘wing’) were destroyed, as well as 18 launch points of UAV operators targeted. In total, from July 1 to 17, 12,913 targets have been destroyed or struck, including 2,658 enemy personnel," the report states.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password