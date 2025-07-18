Ruscists attacked electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk region. Driver killed

In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked the railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of "UZ", Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy hit an electric locomotive, the driver was killed, his assistant was wounded, but in stable condition. We deeply sympathise with the family of the deceased and will be with them at this difficult moment," the statement said.

