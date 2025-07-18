Russians attacked two communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, one killed and some injured

On the night of 18 July, the Russian army attacked the Verbkivska and Bohdanivska communities of Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

"A 52-year-old man was killed. My condolences to the family and friends.

Two more men, aged 38 and 40, were injured and were treated on the spot," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian attack, the transport company was damaged. A fire broke out and was extinguished.

The Rozdorska community of the Synelnykivskyi district was also hit by a UAV. There was also a fire there. The fire destroyed and damaged vehicles. The flames have been extinguished.

The aggressor hit Nikopol with an FPV drone. The consequences are being investigated.

