Enemy tried to dislodge defenders from positions in Siversk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are putting pressure on the Novopavlivka direction and focusing most of their efforts on Pokrovske.

Over the past day, in the South Slobozhansky direction, enemy assault groups attacked our positions near Vovchansk and Zelenyi. The invaders also conducted reconnaissance in the direction of Starytsia. The attacks were repelled, the enemy suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation near Radkivka, Pishchany, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector, the occupants were attacking near Cherneshchyna, Myrne, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Serednyi Shandryholovyi, and in the Serebryanske forestry. Our units did not allow the tactical situation to deteriorate.

In the northern sector, the occupants tried to force our defenders out of their positions near Hryhorivka and Serebryanka. The attacks were repelled.

At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, there were firefights in the area of Stupochky, Bila Hora, Nelipivka, Petrivka, Stepanivka, and in the urban areas of Toretsk and Chasovyi Yar. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Volodymyrivka, Popov Yar, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Krasny Lyman, and Lysivka. At the same time, the invaders were actively trying to storm our fortifications near Muravka, Udachne, Filiya, and Dachne. Units of the Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders are countering enemy attacks in the areas of Voskresenka, Piddubne, Vilne Pole, Komyshuvakha, Zirka, Myrne and Temyrivka. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and resist the enemy's attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop the offensive.

