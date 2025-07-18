ENG
Ruscists hit UAV in Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Two dead (updated)

Shelling of Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian occupation forces struck at the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the Russian attack on the Kamianske district, there are preliminary reports of dead and injured," he added.

Details of the attack are currently being investigated.

"Two people were killed in Kamianske district. A man and a woman. A fire broke out at the scene of the attack. Administrative buildings, a shop, and private houses were damaged," said the head of the region.

