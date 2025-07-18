Russians attacked cyclist with drone in Kherson region: man killed
On the morning of 18 July, Russian troops attacked a resident of the village of Veletenske in Kherson region with a drone.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, the deceased is a man born in 1990. At the time of the attack, he was riding a bicycle. As a result of the attack, he sustained injuries incompatible with life.
"My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Prokudin wrote.
