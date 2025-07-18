Romania has begun negotiations with Ukraine on joint production of drones - media

The Romanian Ministry of Defense is starting negotiations with Ukraine on the joint production of drones that can be used by the Romanian army and exported to European countries.

This is reported by Digi24, Censor.NET reports.

Representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed that negotiations with the Ukrainian side are already underway. The agreements are expected to be discussed at the level of the defense ministers of both countries.

According to the preliminary plan, Ukrainian producers will provide combat technologies that have been tested at the front, and Romania will finance the production of components. The city of Brasov is said to be a possible production site.

The drones will be put into service in Romania and exported. However, due to budget constraints, the project may be postponed until 2026.

