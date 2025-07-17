Ukraine and U.S. discuss "mega deal" on arms trade – Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are discussing a "mega deal" under which the U.S. would purchase battle-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kyiv’s agreement to buy a batch of American weapons.

The head of state said this in an interview with the New York Post (NYP), according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy revealed that he had a conversation with Trump regarding the deal, which involves mutual support in the field of aviation technology.

Specifically, Ukraine offers to "share everything it has learned about modern warfare."

According to the NYP, the potential agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine could significantly change the situation for the American military and national security system.

Experts warn that the U.S. is seriously lagging behind Russia and China in the drone field, and American troops are insufficiently trained to use such technologies or defend against them.

"The American people need this technology, and you must have it in your arsenal. I think this is truly a mega deal, a win-win for both sides, so to speak," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president added that Ukraine is ready to share its experience not only with the U.S. but also with European countries, with negotiations already underway with Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

