Russians attacked Nizhyn community with "shaheds"
On the morning of 18 July, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv region with drones. The Nizhyn community came under enemy attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Nizhyn, Oleksandr Kodola.
"Regarding the latest explosions heard in Nizhyn. At 10:40 a.m., three ‘Shaheds’ were recorded arriving outside the city, but within the Nizhyn community," Kodola said.
According to him, there was no information on casualties, and the data on destruction is being clarified.
