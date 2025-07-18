Group of children rescued from Russian-occupied territories

Another group of children has been rescued from temporarily occupied territories as part of Ukrainian President’s initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

This was reported by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that these children became targets of Russian special services due to their refusal to follow the occupiers’ imposed rules — they were persecuted, searched, interrogated, and tortured. One boy faced pressure simply because he refused to attend a Russian school.

"The youngest of the rescued is only three years old, and even she has already experienced violence for speaking Ukrainian," the statement reads.

It is also reported that all the returned children are currently safe.